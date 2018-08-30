Msimanga: When people think they've won, they make silly mistakes
The city council in Tshwane is currently dealing with other governance matters ahead of a motion of no confidence vote in mayor, Solly Msimanga.
Thursday afternoon's vote could see the Democratic Alliance (DA) lose its second metro in a week.
The ANC and EFF, who have enough numbers in the council to oust Msimanga, have already said they will vote in support of the motion.
Msimanga spoke to EWN as he arrived at the council meeting.
"When people think that they've won, they make a whole lot of silly mistakes and they will play themselves out today."
#SollyMsimanga tells EWN “I am not going anywhere, just wait and see”,,,suggesting there is a deal clinched. WATCH DA members marching in support of him CM pic.twitter.com/wSAMtvzpdw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
Situation now in Tshwane as #SollyMsimanga prepares to learn his fate. CM pic.twitter.com/XSuR1GSRUq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
Scenes from outside the City Council in Pretoria where ANC and DA supporters are gathered as they await the outcome of #SollyMsimanga #NoConfidenceMotion. KYM pic.twitter.com/OhnO9j3yeK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
