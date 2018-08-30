Msimanga 'vindicated' over failed motions, 'ready to go back to work'

The EFF’s motion was disallowed with the speaker of the council claiming the red berets failed to motivate its urgency in writing as required by the rules.

PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he feels vindicated and is ready to go back to work after two motions of no confidence in him failed to take off.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s motion was disallowed with the speaker of the council claiming the red berets failed to motivate its urgency in writing as required by the rules.

The African National Congress (ANC) then abandoned its motion, claiming it has information that the speaker is planning on sabotaging the party’s plans.

But their motion wouldn’t have succeeded anyway given that the ANC doesn’t have the majority in the council.

DA members sing as ANC members walk out of #SollyMsimanga #NoConfidenceMotion. KYM pic.twitter.com/5unuDlIVMz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018

On Thursday morning as he prepared to face the motions of no confidence in him, Msimanga said: "Well, you will still be talking to me as the mayor of the city tomorrow morning.”

When asked why he was confident he’ll retain his position, Msimanga said: “You will find out very soon.”

Eyewitness News asked the mayor if the Democratic Alliance and the EFF reached a last-minute deal to ensure he remains in power.

“No, there’s no deal. When people think that they have won, they make a whole lot of silly mistakes and they will play themselves out today.”

In his latest comments on Thursday afternoon, he says he’s ready to go back to work.

“I think ours is to just go back to work. We have been distracted for far too long, the people of Tshwane deserve services.”

EFF council members walk out of the #SollyMsimanga #NoConfidenceMotion before the meeting is adjourned. KYM pic.twitter.com/BKMPb4zXma — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018

MSIMANGA NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET

Despite the EFF’s failed bid to remove Msimanga - and the ANC abandoning its attempt - both parties say they will table fresh motions of no confidence in the mayor soon.

The EFF’s Benjamin Disoloane says they haven’t given up on ousting Msimanga.

“We are not going to give up and we said we are going to remove [ Athol] Trollip there in Nelson Mandela Bay it took us some time, but we are saying it will be shorter here in Tshwane. We are going to make sure that sooner or later Solly Msimanga is not the mayor.”

The ANC’s Kgosi Moepa said: “The motion still sticks on the order books. The speaker in the next 30 days she is obliged now to take the motion."

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)