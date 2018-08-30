Missing girl (9) found dead

Privilege Mabvongwe from Kraaifontein in Cape Town was in Grade 3 at Scottsville Primary School.

CAPE TOWN - Police have found the body of a missing nine-year-old girl from Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

Privilege Mabvongwe was in Grade 3 at Scottsville Primary School. She disappeared on Monday afternoon.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says her body was found on Thursday.

“The learner reportedly never arrived home after being dropped off by her private transport. The SA Police Service has confirmed that they found her body on Thursday morning not far from her home. Our heartfelt condolences go to the learner’s family.”

