Mapoe back for Lions in Currie Cup

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok utility back Lionel Mapoe will start at centre when the Lions take on rivals the Blue Bulls in a Currie Cup encounter at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.

Mapoe was part of the Boks’ first two Rugby Championship games home and away to Argentina.

He will partner Howard Mnisi in the centres for a more experienced partnership, while Marvin Orie will captain the side in the absence of Ross Cronje who will travel to Australasia with the Springboks.

Dillon Smit will start at scrumhalf in the absence of Cronje in one of four changes to the side that beat the Griquas 62-41 in a high scoring game last week Friday.