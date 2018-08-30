Mapoe back for Lions in Currie Cup
Springbok utility back Lionel Mapoe will start at centre when the Lions take on rivals the Blue Bulls in a Currie Cup encounter at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok utility back Lionel Mapoe will start at centre when the Lions take on rivals the Blue Bulls in a Currie Cup encounter at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.
Mapoe was part of the Boks’ first two Rugby Championship games home and away to Argentina.
He will partner Howard Mnisi in the centres for a more experienced partnership, while Marvin Orie will captain the side in the absence of Ross Cronje who will travel to Australasia with the Springboks.
Dillon Smit will start at scrumhalf in the absence of Cronje in one of four changes to the side that beat the Griquas 62-41 in a high scoring game last week Friday.
Popular in Sport
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi
-
Komphela: I called Gabuza to offer my support
-
Castro frustrated by Chiefs' leaky defense
-
Serena, Venus to clash for 30th time as Cornet shrugs off US Open sexism storm
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
-
SA tennis star Montjane into US Open last 8
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.