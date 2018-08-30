Man wounded in deadly White City clashes in critical condition, says family

Three people were killed in the Soweto community when locals and foreigners clashed, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 37-year-old man who was wounded during Wednesday's deadly clashes in White City says he’s in a critical condition.

Three people were killed in the Soweto community when locals and foreigners clashed, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.

Twenty-seven people have been arrested.

Nomusa Mhlungu says her nephew, Innocent Langa, was shot in the head.

She says that doctors have now asked the family to make a decision about whether to switch off the machines.

Meanwhile, White City residents are cleaning up the vandalised shops.

Foreigners have removed the stock they managed to salvage and have taken it to a safe location.