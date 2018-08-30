Man wounded in deadly White City clashes in critical condition, says family

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Man wounded in deadly White City clashes in critical condition, says family

Three people were killed in the Soweto community when locals and foreigners clashed, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.

A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 37-year-old man who was wounded during Wednesday's deadly clashes in White City says he’s in a critical condition.

Three people were killed in the Soweto community when locals and foreigners clashed, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.

Twenty-seven people have been arrested.

Nomusa Mhlungu says her nephew, Innocent Langa, was shot in the head.

She says that doctors have now asked the family to make a decision about whether to switch off the machines.

Meanwhile, White City residents are cleaning up the vandalised shops.

Foreigners have removed the stock they managed to salvage and have taken it to a safe location.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA