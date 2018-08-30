Mabuza says he’s ready to subject himself to lifestyle audit

Deputy President David Mabuza has again had to fend off insinuations of corruption by opposition MPs during question time in the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says he has nothing to hide and is ready to subject himself to a lifestyle audit at any time.

He’s again had to fend off insinuations of corruption by opposition MPs during question time in the National Assembly.

But Mabuza says he’s waiting for his accusers to provide proof so that he can take them head-on in court.

“I’m in the public office... all my life, everything is public knowledge. So, I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Mabuza says he’s bound by the laws of the country and he will abide by them. He says he’s had to face repeated allegations of corruption and even murder.

But he’s still waiting for someone to open a case against. Mabuza says the attacks are tantamount to character assassination.

“I don’t know whether I look like a criminal or a thief.”

Agang MP Andries Tlouamma jumped in: “I want to help the deputy president, he looks like a suspect.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)