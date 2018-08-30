[LISTEN] What Parliament's withdrawal of Expropriation Bill means

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to Humphrey Mmemezi, Public Works committee chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Public Works Committee officially withdrew the Expropriation Bill on Wednesday, pending the conclusion of a parliamentary process to review the merits of changing the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation.

Humphrey Mmemezi, Public Works committee chairperson, explains: "The mood in South Africa today is that indeed land should be expropriated without compensation. So we are now withdrawing it for that committee to present their report in Parliament."

Listen to the audio above for more.