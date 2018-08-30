[LISTEN] Reading at a high price: Commission probes book price-fixing in SA

Radio 702 | The Commissioner of the Competition Commission has initiated an investigation against the Publishers’ Association of South Africa and its over 91 members for fixing prices of books.

JOHANNESBURG - Have you ever walked into a bookshop, browsed and looked at price tags and thought "this is way too pricey"? You may not be imagining things.

The Commissioner of the Competition Commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, has initiated an investigation against the Publishers’ Association of South Africa (PASA) and its over 91 members for fixing prices of books.

The commissioner received information pointing to the fact that the association and its members who are publishers, book importers and sellers of books to government departments, educational institutions, retailers among others, may have been involved in fixing prices of books in contravention of the Competition Act.

Included in some of the alleged price-fixed books are:

Pre-school to grade 12 books, associated teacher’s guides and support materials

Student textbooks, learning material, associated teacher’s guide and support material for

Technical and Vocational Education and Training Colleges (TVET) at secondary

education

Textbooks and other publications for learning at tertiary education institutions

Trade books (books for sale to the general public); and

eBooks (Electronic versions of all of the above-mentioned books)



"This price-fixing arrangement appears to be historic in the industry dating back as early as 1980s," the commission says.

