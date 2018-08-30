[LISTEN] Leslie Sedibe wins landmark case against Fifa
Radio 702 | Fifa has been stripped of all its South African trademarks and is now forced to hand.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South Africa Football Association (Safa) Leslie Sedibe is suing Fifa for over R70 million for a case of defamation of character.
The football federation has been stripped of its South African trademarks after a North Gauteng High Court Judge Van der Westhuizen gave an attachment order, which favours Sedibe.
The world football governing body is now forced to submit documents that could expose corruption.
David Swartz, an attorney at Swartz Attorneys, shares with Talk Radio 702 some background on the case.
“It was an issue around match-fixing and the likes, where Leslie [Sedibe] was made a scapegoat and the fall guy. He wasn’t represented at Fifa during the disciplinary process and he wasn't even present,” said Swartz.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] How FoodForward SA is helping to ease hunger
-
[LISTEN] What Parliament's withdrawal of Expropriation Bill means
-
[LISTEN] Reading at a high price: Commission probes book price-fixing in SA
-
[LISTEN] Why MultiChoice chose Newzroom Afrika
-
[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?
-
[LISTEN] A closer look at the DA's woes
-
[LISTEN] 93 or 95? Vehicle fuelling tips to save you some cash
-
[LISTEN] DA losses NMB, what will happen in Tshwane & Joburg?
-
[LISTEN] Cameron van der Burgh: I have big passion for investing
-
[LISTEN] Ad agency pulls Trump-Verwoerd campaign, returns Loeries
-
[LISTEN] ‘A smarter approach required in war against WC gangs’
-
[LISTEN] Mongameli Bobani: Call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
-
[LISTEN] How car insurance premiums are calculated
-
[LISTEN] Why AfriForum backs Trump call for probe on SA land reform
-
[LISTEN] AwearSA Fashion Show to raise funds for UWC students
-
[LISTEN] 'R5 rifle is not meant for any kind of crowd control'
-
[LISTEN] Compulsive sexual behaviour disorder vs sex addiction
-
[LISTEN] What happened to that little boy in 'kidnapping' video?
-
[LISTEN] 'Black Twitter deals with issues negatively'
-
[LISTEN] Exploring options to invest for your child
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: UJ beat TUT to solidify top spot, Wits up to second
-
[LISTEN] Nollywood worth $50bn & has become Nigeria’s second largest employer
-
[LISTEN] How drug dealer entered plea bargain to avoid jail
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Backstory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.