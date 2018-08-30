[LISTEN] How FoodForward SA is helping to ease hunger
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Andy Du Plessis, the managing director at FoodForward SA, for his weekly ‘ShapeShifters’ feature.
JOHANNESBURG - With the ongoing debate in the country on alleged expired and counterfeit food products, FoodForward SA is helping to address widespread hunger in South Africa by safely and cost-effectively securing quality surplus food that would otherwise have gone to waste, and making it available to those who need it.
The organisation, which was established in 2009, partners with various stakeholders such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite, and Woolworths to achieve this goal.
“By using surplus food in the food chain, we can facilitate the provision of a meal at only 79c a day or R300 a year. But there is huge scope to increase reach by using FoodShare. The scale of the need is vast and technology is key to unleashing the real potential of food banking.”
