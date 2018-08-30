[LISTEN] How FoodForward SA is helping to ease hunger

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

[LISTEN] How FoodForward SA is helping to ease hunger

| Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Andy Du Plessis, the managing director at FoodForward SA, for his weekly ‘ShapeShifters’ feature.

JOHANNESBURG - With the ongoing debate in the country on alleged expired and counterfeit food products, FoodForward SA is helping to address widespread hunger in South Africa by safely and cost-effectively securing quality surplus food that would otherwise have gone to waste, and making it available to those who need it.

The organisation, which was established in 2009, partners with various stakeholders such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite, and Woolworths to achieve this goal.

Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Andy Du Plessis, the managing director at FoodForward SA, for his weekly “ShapeShifters” feature.

“By using surplus food in the food chain, we can facilitate the provision of a meal at only 79c a day or R300 a year. But there is huge scope to increase reach by using FoodShare. The scale of the need is vast and technology is key to unleashing the real potential of food banking.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA