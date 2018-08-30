Lesufi’s stern warning to educators implicated in wrongdoing
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Parktown Boys High School ahead of the release of a report into allegations of abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reassured pupils at Parktown Boys High School that complaints against any member of staff will be given urgent attention.
Lesufi visited the school on Thursday ahead of the release of a report into allegations of abuse.
Former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex has pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault.
Lesufi has been meeting with the school management team, governing body and parents on Thursday evening.
His spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Action will be taken against any educator implicated in any wrongdoing. Don’t be afraid. We’re taking action. Make sure that you report it. You can’t be exposed to things that are gory, and think that’s the culture.”
MEC @Lesufi on #ParktownBoysHigh pic.twitter.com/dpmhbfwJC7— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) August 30, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
