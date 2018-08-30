Komphela: I called Gabuza to offer my support

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza took off his jersey and hurled it at the Pirates fans who were calling for his substitution during the first half.

JOHANNESBURG - Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela said that he had called embattled Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza after he walked off the field during his side's 2-1 Absa Premiership win over Black Leopards.

Gabuza took off his jersey and hurled it at the Pirates fans who were calling for his substitution during the first half.

Komphela, who is no stranger to fan abuse during his unsuccessful three-year stint with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, said that he had spent 18 minutes on the phone with Gabuza while Pirates were on the bus back from Polokwane.

"I called Thamsanqa while they were on their way back from the game in Polokwane and we spoke for 18 mins and 35 seconds on the phone. I said to him that from my own lessons, social media is dangerous and he mustn’t listen and read too much of what happens there.

“I also told him that he should go out and have positive thoughts and find pleasure in the small things he enjoys, like his R&B music or go to Adidas and go buy himself that new pair of sneakers he wanted to get, just so that he can feel good about himself again.”

Earlier, Gabuza sent out an apology to the fans of Orlando Pirates in a video posted on the club’s official Twitter account.