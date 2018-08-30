Knysna expected to have new mayor soon

Mark Willemse was elected mayor after he and fellow DA councillor Peter Myers supported an ANC-tabled motion of no confidence to remove Eleanore Bouw-Spies in June.

CAPE TOWN - The search is on for a new mayor for Knysna.

This after the Democratic Alliance (DA) found Mark Willemse guilty of misconduct.

Willemse was elected mayor after he and fellow DA councillor, Peter Myers, supported an African National Congress (ANC)-tabled motion of no confidence to remove Eleanore Bouw-Spies in June.

Willemse took up the position of Knysna mayor without a mandate.

He was told to resign but instead walked away from his position as the Eden district council Speaker.

Willemse then faced a DA disciplinary and the party set him an ultimatum to leave the mayor's office or lose his party membership.

Willemse and Myers can appeal the DA’s findings before 7 September.

The DA says they now have to abide by the mayoral selection process and Willemse has to resign two days before that process gets underway.

He must also remove co-accused Myers from the mayoral committee.

A new mayor is expected to be elected by the middle of next month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)