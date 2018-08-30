Khayelitsha serial rapist 'unremorseful, violated right to dignity'
Aviwe Hoya was hit with five life sentences and an additional 58 years for kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting five girls in Kuyasa.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ruled a convicted serial rapist who targeted school girls in Khayelitsha blatantly and viciously disregarded the fundamental human dignity and bodily integrity of his victims.
Aviwe Hoya was on Thursday hit with five life sentences and an additional 58 years for kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting five girls in Kuyasa between 2011 and 2012.
The victims were either making their way to or from school when he threatened them at knifepoint and dragged them to a secluded area.
Forensic evidence links him to the crimes.
Convicted #SerialRapist Aviwe Hoya has been handed 5 life sentences and 58 years for kidnapping, raping and robbing 5 school girls in Kuyasa in Khayelitsha between2011-2012. He was sentenced in the WC High Court today. SF pic.twitter.com/LteOr6hUgb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
Judge Kate Savage didn't mince her words when she sentenced Hoya. She described him as unremorseful for the vicious manner in which he attacked his victims.
The schoolgirls were aged between 10 and 18 when they were kidnapped at knifepoint and then sexually assaulted.
Hoya also robbed some of the girls.
Savage says his punishment must reflect the seriousness with which both the court and society view the violent attacks.
She says it must also send a clear message that such acts will be punished harshly, recognising the deep and horrific lifelong consequences for the victims.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
