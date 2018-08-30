Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi

The 29-year-old Walusimbi signs for Amakhosi after a long battle with Gor Mahia in recent months who claimed that the Soweto giants had approached Walusimbi without their consent.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday completed the signing of left-back Godfrey Walusimbi from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The 29-year-old Walusimbi signs for Amakhosi after a long battle with Gor Mahia in recent months who claimed that the Soweto giants had approached Walusimbi without their consent.

The signing is timely for Amakhosi who will hope that Walusimbi will have shore up their defensive frailties after a difficult start to the league season which they are yet to win a game. More importantly, Chiefs have leaked seven goals in their five matches so far and are languishing in 13th place with four points.

Chiefs have also drawn four of their five games with one loss, a start that Chiefs fans are unaccustomed too.

Walusimbi will have stiff competition from in-form left back Siphosakhe Ntiya Ntiya, who has made the position his own since the departure of Tshepo Masilela last season.