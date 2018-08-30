Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi
The 29-year-old Walusimbi signs for Amakhosi after a long battle with Gor Mahia in recent months who claimed that the Soweto giants had approached Walusimbi without their consent.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday completed the signing of left-back Godfrey Walusimbi from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.
The 29-year-old Walusimbi signs for Amakhosi after a long battle with Gor Mahia in recent months who claimed that the Soweto giants had approached Walusimbi without their consent.
The signing is timely for Amakhosi who will hope that Walusimbi will have shore up their defensive frailties after a difficult start to the league season which they are yet to win a game. More importantly, Chiefs have leaked seven goals in their five matches so far and are languishing in 13th place with four points.
Chiefs have also drawn four of their five games with one loss, a start that Chiefs fans are unaccustomed too.
Walusimbi will have stiff competition from in-form left back Siphosakhe Ntiya Ntiya, who has made the position his own since the departure of Tshepo Masilela last season.
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 30, 2018
Kaizer Chiefs have completed the transfer of Godfrey Walusimbi from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.https://t.co/26ufcCkty5
We welcome him to the Amakhosi Family!#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Wxujf8e0oS
Popular in Sport
-
Komphela: I called Gabuza to offer my support
-
Castro frustrated by Chiefs' leaky defense
-
Serena, Venus to clash for 30th time as Cornet shrugs off US Open sexism storm
-
SA tennis star Montjane into US Open last 8
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
-
Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against Leopards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.