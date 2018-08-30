Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi

The 29-year-old Walusimbi signs for Amakhosi after a long battle with Gor Mahia in recent months who claimed that the Soweto giants had approached Walusimbi without their consent.

Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi has signed for kaizer Chiefs from Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs
Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi has signed for kaizer Chiefs from Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday completed the signing of left-back Godfrey Walusimbi from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The 29-year-old Walusimbi signs for Amakhosi after a long battle with Gor Mahia in recent months who claimed that the Soweto giants had approached Walusimbi without their consent.

The signing is timely for Amakhosi who will hope that Walusimbi will have shore up their defensive frailties after a difficult start to the league season which they are yet to win a game. More importantly, Chiefs have leaked seven goals in their five matches so far and are languishing in 13th place with four points.

Chiefs have also drawn four of their five games with one loss, a start that Chiefs fans are unaccustomed too.

Walusimbi will have stiff competition from in-form left back Siphosakhe Ntiya Ntiya, who has made the position his own since the departure of Tshepo Masilela last season.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA