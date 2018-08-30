Govt, ANC call for action in addressing complaints of illicit food products
The ANC's Pule Mabe says more should be done to empower consumers.
JOHANNESBURG – Government and the African National Congress (ANC) have called for swift action in addressing complaints of illicit food products which pose a threat to the health of the South African consumer.
Police on Thursday morning confirmed a third death during clashes between foreign shop owners and locals on Wednesday.
The businesses were looted allegedly because they were selling expired and fake products.
"Municipalities must also undertake public education programmes on health and safety food standards of empowering local businesses."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
