Family of Soweto man shot during White City looting wants answers
Nomusa Mhlungu has described how her nephew was woken up by a group of men and asked to help them remove expired products from spaza shops.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Soweto man fighting for his life in hospital insists if government acted faster to investigate claims around the sale of illicit food three people would still be alive today.
The trio was killed during violent clashes between locals and foreigners when shops were looted and vandalised in White City on Wednesday.
A fourth person, Innocent Langa, is in a critical condition after he was shot in the head.
[VIDEO] EWN reporter @MiaLindeque is at Moroka Police station where some of the foreign shop owners seeking safety amid yesterday’s #whitecity looting. SZU - Video: @Sthezu pic.twitter.com/GasxgHvxK7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
Nomusa Mhlungu sits on a chair in the scorching sun in front of her family's house in White City.
She says nephew Langa was woken up by a group of men and asked to help them remove expired products from spaza shops.
Mhlungu says it all started with a WhatsApp message claiming that foreigners are selling food past its sell-by date.
“There was this WhatsApp [message] that was doing the rounds that on the 29th they were going to do something about them [foreign shop owners]. So, I think that that’s what happened.”
Police have called for calm while those whose shops have been vandalised are slowly cleaning and repairing their structures.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
