Morning Brief: D-day for Msimanga; Deadly bus crash & Cringe! Gabuza's apology

JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! Where does one focus one's attention today? You may want to catch up with developments in Soweto, before shifting your attention to Tshwane where Solly Msimanga could be serving his last day as the city's mayor. These are some of the stories you need to read over your morning coffee.

💥Three people died during an explosive day of protests & looting in Soweto yesterday. Locals looted shops and attacked foreign businesses in the area in what was said to be a protest against the sale of expired and fake food products. Cops remain on alert.

🔚👀It seems the end is in sight for Solly Msimanga in Tshwane. This is one vote he won’t be relishing. The mayor will be facing a vote of no confidence later today.

🔌[CARTOON] Will SA’s power brokers cut another cord, this time in Tshwane? The EFF has been hard at work against the Democratic Alliance.

⚡️BREAKING NEWS: A bright spark for Eskom & its workers. The utility strikes a wage deal with unions. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has signed a wage agreement with Eskom after several months of tough negotiations.

🚎Eight people have been killed in an early morning bus crash near Beaufort West.

🤣🤦🏽‍♂️When sorry just isn’t enough? Orlando Pirates are in the running for “The most cringe-worthy

choreographed apology” award for Thami Gabuza’s mea culpa.

☠ A message from Thamsanqa Gabuza

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/nLJEu3ThBI — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 29, 2018

