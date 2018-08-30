Eskom: Some employees may still face disciplinary action despite wage deal
After months of negotiations the two unions have agreed on a 7.5% increase for the first year and a 7% increase for the following two years.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says while it's reached a wage agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Union of Mineworkers, some employees may still face disciplinary action.
The utility has also agreed to a R10,000 after-tax cash payment for all employees in the bargaining forum.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that normal processes will continue as workers return to their stations.
“These processes include, among others, that you will be called in and you will be asked if you want to have your union representing you or something like that... And that’s what been happening for years actually.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
