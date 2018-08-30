Popular Topics
Deputy Police Minister wants full report into TUT student’s death

Hundreds of TUT students marched to the offices of Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday, demanding swift action after the death of slain TUT student Katlego Monareng.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi. Picture: SAPS.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has requested a full report from the Soshanguve police station commander concerning officers implicated in the death of slain Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Katlego Monareng.

Hundreds of TUT students marched to the offices of Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday, demanding swift action.

The third-year student was shot and killed last week, allegedly by police when violence broke out at the Soshanguve campus.

The Deputy Minister says he asked the station commander and officers implicated in the student’s death to provide him with the exact details on what happened.

“They’ve given me a report. I am going through that report.”

The minister says his office doesn’t take students’ concerns on police using excessive force lightly.

“We hear them. This is a serious matter, especially when police use heavy force on a student movement.”

Meanwhile, TUT has hired an independent company to investigate claims of vote rigging in its SRC elections.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

