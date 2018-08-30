Death toll from bus crash near Beaufort West rises to 10
The vehicle apparently careened off the road between Beaufort West and Aberdeen early this morning.
CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a bus crash in the Karoo now stands at 10.
The vehicle apparently careened off the road between Beaufort West and Aberdeen early on Thursday morning.
About 30 other passengers have been injured.
Emergency officials are racing to free people trapped in the wreck of a bus that crashed between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.
The vehicle careened off the road. The exact cause of the crash is unclear though.
More than 30 others have been injured.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “There are still people trapped under the bus. We’re waiting on the breakdown services of the bus so that we can free the trapped people under the bus. We’re not sure if there are more fatalities.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
