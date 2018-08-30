DA 'disappointed' by ruling exonerating Dlamini from paying Sassa’s legal costs
The court has ordered Sassa and its CEO Pearl Bhengu to cover the costs of an urgent application to extend the agency’s contract with Cash Paymaster Services.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s disappointed with Thursday’s Constitutional Court judgement which has exonerated former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini from paying South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)’s legal costs.
In March, the court was forced to extend the invalid contract for six months to ensure millions of beneficiaries were not affected.
The DA’s Gauteng shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Ntsekhe says Dlamini should have also been ordered to pay for Sassa’s legal court battles.
“Quite frankly, she was negligent if you look at the debacle in the Social Development Department when she was still the minister.”
Ntsekhe says Dlamini showed little regard for the poor.
“She had no respect for the poor and the most vulnerable.”
The party says it hopes the social grants crisis commission will hold Dlamini fully accountable for the social grants crisis.
