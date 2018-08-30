CT learner receiving medical attention, counselling after alleged abduction
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the department can only do so much to provide security on school grounds.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is gravely concerned following another learner abduction in the city.
Officials say the grade nine pupil was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted while making her way to school last Thursday morning. Police are investigating.
“The learner reported that men in a white BMW with tinted windows stopped next to her and pulled her into the car before driving around with her for hours. The learner is receiving medical attention. Our social worker and psychologists are also providing counselling to her and her family.”
Earlier this month, two similar incidents of girls being abducted were reported, one in District Six and another in Rylands.
(Edited Shimoney Regter)
