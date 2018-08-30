CPS receives final payment instructions from Sassa

September will be the last month that CPS will be providing payment services at pay points for social grant beneficiaries before it's contract expires.

JOHANNESBURG – Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has confirmed that it has received final payment instructions from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Net1 CEO Herman Kotze says: “CPS has received payment instructions from Sassa for the September payment circle, along with a letter advising us that we should not make cash payments at pay points in the four provinces, namely, Gauteng, Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

“It appears that Sassa has made adverse decisions regarding this payment circle that may affect grants recipients.”

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is due to deliver judgment this on Thursday in former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s role in the Sassa payment crisis.

Dlamini will learn today whether she should be held personally liable for Sassa's inability to meet the April 2017 deadline.

