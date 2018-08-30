Council speaker disallows EFF's no confidence motion in Solly Msimanga

If the ANC vote of no confidence in Msimanga is entertained without the EFF, it won’t pass, unless some DA councillors vote with the party.

PRETORIA - The Speaker of council has disallowed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, saying the party should have submitted a written proposal for the motion, motivating its urgency.

The EFF is walking out of council.

More info to follow.

