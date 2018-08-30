Council speaker disallows EFF's no confidence motion in Solly Msimanga
If the ANC vote of no confidence in Msimanga is entertained without the EFF, it won’t pass, unless some DA councillors vote with the party.
PRETORIA - The Speaker of council has disallowed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, saying the party should have submitted a written proposal for the motion, motivating its urgency.
The EFF is walking out of council.
More info to follow.
EFF council members walk out of the #SollyMsimanga #NoConfidenceMotion before the meeting is adjourned. KYM pic.twitter.com/BKMPb4zXma— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
[WATCH] #SollyMsimanga EFF council members say they will not return into council to support the ANC #NoConfidenceMotion in mayor Solly Msimanga. 📽️:@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/ZT7B1bjhkP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
