Could Sassa be exposing its grant payment system to fraud?

The DA believes by not capturing biometric data Sassa is exposing itself and beneficiaries to fraud.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised the alarm that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) could be exposing its grant payment system to fraud.

This because it’s not registering biometric data for beneficiaries while it does its card swap process.

But Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says the opposite is true and the decision has been taken to deliberately root out corruption in the system.

In June, Sassa picked up 4,000 suspected fraud cases in the card swap process.

The agency is racing against the clock to issue as many new Sassa cards as it can before it completely takes over the grant payment system in October, after which it says it will automatically be issuing outstanding beneficiaries with cards.

In a memo to staff which Eyewitness News has seen, they are instructed to skip biometric registration in the card swap process.

It’s understood Sassa employees are refusing to do the job without being paid extra.

But Thulisile Nhlapo, spokesperson to Shabangu, says this is a deliberate decision to avoid fraud.

She says the system is not being bypassed and that by law it’s only necessary to identify a beneficiary by their ID.

Nhlapo says a lot of fraud has been picked up in the card swap process and that Sassa needs to close loopholes in the biometric system to avoid this.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)