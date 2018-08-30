Popular Topics
Convicted Khayelitsha serial rapist to learn his fate

He was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five school girls in Kuyasa between 2011 and 2012.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A convicted serial rapist who targeted girls in Khayelitsha will learn his punishment on Thursday.

Aviwe Hoya is to be sentenced today in the high court.

He was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five school girls in Kuyasa between 2011 and 2012.

Judge Kate Savage says that Hoya operated as a one-man gang in a year-long reign of terror.

The 26-year-old opted not to testify in his own defence during sentencing proceedings.

The court has heard how Hoya approached his victims, aged between 10 and 18, while they were making their way to or from school.

He would threaten them at knifepoint before taking them to a secluded area where he repeatedly raped them.

Hoya also robbed four of his victims. In one attack, he robbed a victim of just R6.50.

Another girl, who was 13-years-old when she was raped, took her own life last year.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

