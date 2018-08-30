Convicted Khayelitsha serial rapist to learn his fate

-
Govt, ANC call for action in addressing complaints of illicit food productsLocal
-
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga: I have nothing to fearPolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Themba Maseko continues state capture testimonyLocal
-
Mayin' Alive! British PM's dance moves dubbed the 'Maybot'World
-
SA Express managers ordered to review all major contractsBusiness
-
Convicted Khayelitsha serial rapist to learn his fateLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Unholy alliance to no good endOpinion
-
Govt, ANC call for action in addressing complaints of illicit food productsLocal
-
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga: I have nothing to fearPolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Themba Maseko continues state capture testimonyLocal
-
SA Express managers ordered to review all major contractsBusiness
-
Convicted Khayelitsha serial rapist to learn his fateLocal
Popular Topics
-
Sports Dept ready to fight for Semenya over testosterone ruleSport
-
Morning Brief: D-day for Msimanga; Deadly bus crash & Cringe! Gabuza's apologyLocal
-
Nadal speeds through, Wawrinka and Del Potro tooSport
-
Komphela: I called Gabuza to offer my supportSport
-
Wits stay top, Chiefs still winlessSport
-
Swys de Bruin laughs off Blue Bulls head coach rumoursSport
Popular Topics
-
Meek Mill to donate backpacks to school kidsLifestyle
-
Ben Affleck 'wanted to go' to rehabLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Issa Rae: I have no relationship with failureLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson remembered on what would've been 60th birthdayLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeralLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: BTS tops Taylor SwiftLifestyle
-
Mel B opens up on treatmentLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato 'doing great' in rehabLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018Local
-
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga: I have nothing to fearPolitics
-
Knysna expected to have new mayor soonPolitics
-
Morning Brief: D-day for Msimanga; Deadly bus crash & Cringe! Gabuza's apologyLocal
-
DA backs Solly Msimanga as no-confidence motion loomsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA MetrosPolitics
-
2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is Bobani's top priority this weekPolitics
-
[OPINION] Fathers and daughtersLocal
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still mattersOpinion
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zero-rated VAT items: How SA is going about expanding the listOpinion
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, doOpinion
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Rand retreats in global risk-off tradeBusiness
-
Numsa signs wage agreement with EskomBusiness
-
Drones and stakeouts: how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO MuskWorld
-
Publishers’ Association of SA accused price fixingLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand slides as risk sentiment wavers, stocks riseBusiness
-
Steinhoff investigation mostly complete, IRBA tells ParliamentBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
Convicted Khayelitsha serial rapist to learn his fate
He was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five school girls in Kuyasa between 2011 and 2012.
CAPE TOWN – A convicted serial rapist who targeted girls in Khayelitsha will learn his punishment on Thursday.
Aviwe Hoya is to be sentenced today in the high court.
He was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five school girls in Kuyasa between 2011 and 2012.
Judge Kate Savage says that Hoya operated as a one-man gang in a year-long reign of terror.
The 26-year-old opted not to testify in his own defence during sentencing proceedings.
The court has heard how Hoya approached his victims, aged between 10 and 18, while they were making their way to or from school.
He would threaten them at knifepoint before taking them to a secluded area where he repeatedly raped them.
Hoya also robbed four of his victims. In one attack, he robbed a victim of just R6.50.
Another girl, who was 13-years-old when she was raped, took her own life last year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store23 hours ago
-
Some foreign shop owners flee Soweto following violence, looting2 hours ago
-
Death toll from bus crash near Beaufort West rises to 102 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros5 hours ago
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 29 August 20186 hours ago
-
At least 8 killed in early morning bus crash near Beaufort West5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.