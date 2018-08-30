Consultancy firm Bain blames leadership change for problems at Sars
The company’s managing partner Vittorio Massone is giving evidence today at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain says problems experienced at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) was not of its doing but the result of several factors, including the widespread change in leadership at the revenue service.
The company’s managing partner, Vittorio Massone, is giving evidence on Thursday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane appointed Bain to develop a new operating model. However, it’s said that the model has introduced inefficiencies and dismantled key units.
Massone defended the structure developed for Sars.
“I think if they hadn’t changed the key leadership with the new structure, we wouldn’t be sitting here about a stronger Sars... with the structure we designed [sic].”
#SARSinquiry Bain managing partner Vittorio Massone starts his evidence - it was not a case for radical change, but improvement. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
