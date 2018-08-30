Castro frustrated by Chiefs' leaky defense

Kaizer Chiefs’ Colombian striker Leonardo Castro was left frustrated at his team’s defensive effort, after playing out to a 2-all draw against Bloemfontein Celtic in a game they had led 2-0 with 15 minutes to play.

Chiefs have dropped 11 points from a possible 15 in five matches so far this season, having drawn a worrying four games along with a defeat, which sees them languishing in 13th position in the Absa Premiership standings.

The Glamour Boys are one of four teams without a league win this season and more importantly or frustratingly for Castro, Chiefs have leaked seven goals and have only kept one clean sheet in those five matches, which came in the goalless draw against Maritzburg United.

Chiefs looked like they were going to cruise to their first win of the season against former coach Steve Komphela’s unbeaten Celtic side at home but squandered a two-goal lead with Ndumiso Mabena and Menzi Masuku securing a point for Siwelele.

With 15 minutes left, Giovanni Solinas substituted Chiefs’ second goal scorer Khotso Malope with another attacking player in Bongolwethu Jayiya, a decision that Castro feels may have cost them the win.

“It’s frustrating because we were leading the game, so we are supposed to read and close the game, but I think the coach needs to help us. We can’t concede goals like that because those are stupid goals, even in the last game (first leg MTN8 draw against SuperSport) we conceded [and] made the same mistakes from the same situations.”

Castro believes that a more defensive player could have been deployed to help close out the game and help the attacking players to recover.

“We were leading the game and I think another midfielder could have been brought on like Wiseman Meyiwa to give someone like Siphelele Ntshangase time to cover for the next game... maybe that could have worked. We need to try something different, especially when we play every two or three days.”

Castro and company will hope that those defensive problems will not resurface in their crucial MTN8 semifinal second leg match at home against SuperSport.

Chiefs take a two away goal advantage into the clash but Matsatsantsa will be licking their lips at the prospect of putting that Chiefs back four under pressure and score a crucial goal that could give them the opportunity to defend the title they won last season.