Canal Walk confirms complaint over potential alleged abduction-related incident

A mother claims an unknown woman was taking pictures of her child in a bathroom at the centre.

CAPE TOWN - Canal Walk Shopping Centre has confirmed receiving a report from a customer about what could be an abduction related incident.

The child's primary school has this week distributed a letter to parents informing them of the incident and warning them to be vigilant.

In the letter to parents, the principal explains the mother had noticed an unknown woman standing at a basin where her child was washing her hands.

The stranger used her phone to take photos of the child.

The panicked mother reprimanded the woman, who then slipped out of the bathroom with another woman.

Canal Walk says it immediately reviewed all security footage but found no untoward behaviour.

The centre adds it has provided the concerned parent with feedback but has also urged her to contact police.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)