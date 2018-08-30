At least 8 killed in early morning bus crash near Beaufort West

It's understood more than a dozen people have been injured.

CAPE TOWN - At least eight people have died in a bus crash on the R61 near Beaufort West.

Details are vague at this stage.

The vehicle careened off the road early on Thursday morning.

The cause of the tragedy is unclear.

It's understood more than a dozen people have been injured.

The bus was travelling from Cape Town en route to Beaufort West.

Medical staff are still on scene attending to patients.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “There are still people trapped under the bus and the metro rescue personnel are trying to free those who are stuck.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)