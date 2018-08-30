ANC withdraws motion of no confidence in Msimanga
ANC party members have also staged a walkout during the council's sitting.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) has abandoned its own motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.
The party withdrew the motion after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s one was disallowed with the council speaker saying the red berets failed to motivate for urgency in writing as required by the rules.
Msimanga has survived to live another day as the mayor of Tshwane. After the EFF’s motion was not allowed in council. The party’s leaders walked out.
The ANC has now withdrawn its own motion.
ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa said: “We are not going to fall prey and waste our time here. We are not sitting. We are going to join EFF in court… we are going to force your hand in making sure that you consider this motion of no confidence.”
ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa says the ANC did not abandon it's #NoConfidenceMotion against #SollyMsimanga and will join the EFF in court. KYM pic.twitter.com/Xwjokt1AFg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
The ANC says it will take the council to court, claiming the proceedings in the meeting were irregular.
