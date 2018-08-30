ANC willing to work with other parties to stabilise NMB, Tshwane

The ruling party says the alliances in these metros have collapsed and some of the parties that supported these coalitions are starting to realise the errors of their ways.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that it will work with parties that share its aims to put the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane metros on a path of recovery.

The ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, says it's crucial that there be stability in local government structures and there's no doubt that the DA-led coalitions in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane were and are devoid of principle.

This comes as Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga faces a motion of no coincidence that is expected to be supported by both the ANC and EFF. However, EFF leader Julius Malema says it’s possible that they may side with the DA once again if they bring forward a credible candidate who can stand up to the party's white caucus.

DA members have gathered outside the council chambers in a show of support for Msimanga where they'll be addressed by party leader Mmusi Maimane.

A confident Msimanga marched alongside his supporters to this morning’s council meeting where he’s set to learn his fate. He says that he has nothing to fear.

Msimanga finds himself at the centre of corruption allegations involving a R12 billion deal with GladAfrica.