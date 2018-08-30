ANC willing to work with other parties to stabilise NMB, Tshwane
The ruling party says the alliances in these metros have collapsed and some of the parties that supported these coalitions are starting to realise the errors of their ways.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that it will work with parties that share its aims to put the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane metros on a path of recovery.
The ruling party says that the alliances in these metros have collapsed and some of the parties that supported these coalitions are starting to realise the errors of their ways.
The ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, says it's crucial that there be stability in local government structures and there's no doubt that the DA-led coalitions in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane were and are devoid of principle.
This comes as Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga faces a motion of no coincidence that is expected to be supported by both the ANC and EFF. However, EFF leader Julius Malema says it’s possible that they may side with the DA once again if they bring forward a credible candidate who can stand up to the party's white caucus.
DA members have gathered outside the council chambers in a show of support for Msimanga where they'll be addressed by party leader Mmusi Maimane.
A confident Msimanga marched alongside his supporters to this morning’s council meeting where he’s set to learn his fate. He says that he has nothing to fear.
Msimanga finds himself at the centre of corruption allegations involving a R12 billion deal with GladAfrica.
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.