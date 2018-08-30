ANC calls NEC meeting to discuss coalition crisis & other pressing issues

The meeting will take place just hours after the party abandoned its own motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Thursday evening to discuss several issues of national importance, including the current coalition crisis in the country.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa says the ANC did not abandon it's #NoConfidenceMotion against #SollyMsimanga and will join the EFF in court. KYM pic.twitter.com/Xwjokt1AFg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018

The ANC NEC says it will use Thursday evening’s session to reflect, process and provide leadership on issues currently affecting the nation such as coalition politics, as well as internal organisational developments.

The party says discussions will also include progress on the rollout of the electronic membership system aimed at ending the registration of bogus members at branch general meetings.

The developments in the informal economy, such as allegations of the illicit sale of expired and fake consumable products at shops owned by foreign nationals, will also be discussed.

STATEMENT:



ANC CONCERNED WITH THE SURGE IN ILLICIT FAKE FOOD PRODUCTS



The African National Congress is concerned with the surge of illicit sale of expired and fake consumable goods and potentially harmful food products. pic.twitter.com/RSzYgUWX5d — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 29, 2018

While the NEC will receive an update on the election plan, it’s expected that the persisting uncertainty in the North West provincial executive and the fate of its chair Supra Mahumapelo will also be addressed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)