Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko says he met with the controversial Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound between September and October 2010.

FILE: Ajay Gupta. Credit: YouTube
FILE: Ajay Gupta. Credit: YouTube
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko has dropped a bombshell revelation at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Maseko says he met with the controversial Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound between September and October 2010.

Maseko told the commission that Ajay Gupta asked him for the R600 million GCIS budget to be spent on the Gupta family's New Age newspaper, even though it was not even launched.

This comes after he received a call from then-President Jacob Zuma to help the Guptas in whatever way they could.

Maseko describes how Ajay instructed him to channel funds to their businesses.

“He said; this is how things are going to work, you must go to departments and talk to the ministers. Tell them to transfer the budget into your account [GCIS account], and your only job is to make sure that the money comes to me and to the New Age news people.”

WATCH: Themba Maseko continues state capture testimony

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

