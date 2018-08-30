Big on palm oil? Make your way to Port Harcourt

Pan-African journalist, Lee Kasumba is on a fact-finding mission in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected.

Making her way through Nigeria for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba visits SIAT Nigeria Limited's plantations to get more insight into the production of palm oil.

One of the country's leading suppliers of palm oil, crude palm kernel oil and palm kernel cakes, SIAT Nigeria Limited is a fully integrated agro-industrial establishment with oil palm plantations, palm oil mill and, palm kernel crushing plant. The group currently owns 40,000 hectares of oil palm plantations.

Growing at a rapid pace – of the 15,000 people in the group's employ, 150-200 are currently working on the Nigerian plantations.

People are the most important part of the business... they are first on the asset list. Gerald Ray, Chief Operating Officer at SIAT Nigeria Limited

Committed to creating more work opportunities in Nigeria, the company is currently in the process of building Nigeria's biggest palm produce process plant ever.

