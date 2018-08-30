Big on palm oil? Make your way to Port Harcourt

-
Suzanne Daniels believes she was pushed out of EskomLocal
-
Lesufi’s stern warning to educators implicated in wrongdoingLocal
-
Msimanga 'vindicated' over failed motions, 'ready to go back to work'Politics
-
[WATCH] White City violence: 27 arrestedLocal
-
Mabuza says he’s ready to subject himself to lifestyle auditLocal
-
Khayelitsha serial rapist 'unremorseful, violated right to dignity'Local
Popular Topics
-
Suzanne Daniels believes she was pushed out of EskomLocal
-
Lesufi’s stern warning to educators implicated in wrongdoingLocal
-
Msimanga 'vindicated' over failed motions, 'ready to go back to work'Politics
-
[WATCH] White City violence: 27 arrestedLocal
-
Mabuza says he’s ready to subject himself to lifestyle auditLocal
-
Khayelitsha serial rapist 'unremorseful, violated right to dignity'Local
Popular Topics
-
Nyakane back for Lions Currie Cup clashSport
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey WalusimbiSport
-
Castro frustrated by Chiefs' leaky defenseSport
-
SA tennis star Montjane into US Open last 8Sport
-
Serena, Venus to clash for 30th time as Cornet shrugs off US Open sexism stormSport
-
Sports Dept ready to fight for Semenya over testosterone ruleSport
Popular Topics
-
Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert go on saleLifestyle
-
SABC engaging with 'Uzalo' producers over salary paymentsLifestyle
-
London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthdayLifestyle
-
Meek Mill to donate backpacks to school kidsLifestyle
-
Ben Affleck 'wanted to go' to rehabLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Issa Rae: I have no relationship with failureLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson remembered on what would've been 60th birthdayLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeralLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: BTS tops Taylor SwiftLifestyle
-
Mabuza says he’s ready to subject himself to lifestyle auditLocal
-
ANC calls NEC meeting to discuss coalition crisis & other pressing issuesLocal
-
Mabuza: Size of public service will probably have to be cut backLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] David Mabuza answers questions in ParliamentLocal
-
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence in MsimangaLocal
-
Council speaker disallows EFF's no confidence motion in Solly MsimangaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Fathers and daughtersLocal
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still mattersOpinion
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zero-rated VAT items: How SA is going about expanding the listOpinion
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, doOpinion
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels believes she was pushed out of EskomLocal
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next monthBusiness
-
Sars' Bain tender may have been irregular, inquiry hearsBusiness
-
DA 'disappointed' by ruling exonerating Dlamini from paying Sassa’s legal costsBusiness
-
Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'Business
-
MTN shares plunge after Nigeria orders $8.1bn be refundedBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
Big on palm oil? Make your way to Port Harcourt
Pan-African journalist, Lee Kasumba is on a fact-finding mission in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected.
Making her way through Nigeria for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba visits SIAT Nigeria Limited's plantations to get more insight into the production of palm oil.
One of the country's leading suppliers of palm oil, crude palm kernel oil and palm kernel cakes, SIAT Nigeria Limited is a fully integrated agro-industrial establishment with oil palm plantations, palm oil mill and, palm kernel crushing plant. The group currently owns 40,000 hectares of oil palm plantations.
Read: SA partnership holds the key to Port Harcourt's success
Growing at a rapid pace – of the 15,000 people in the group's employ, 150-200 are currently working on the Nigerian plantations.
People are the most important part of the business... they are first on the asset list.Gerald Ray, Chief Operating Officer at SIAT Nigeria Limited
Read: Port Harcourt, Nigeria is open for investment
Committed to creating more work opportunities in Nigeria, the company is currently in the process of building Nigeria's biggest palm produce process plant ever.
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch SIAT Nigeria Limited's palm oil production process below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Big on palm oil? Make your way to Port Harcourt
Timeline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.