2 wounded in Lotus River shooting

The incident occurred earlier on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy has been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Lotus River, Cape Town.

A 37-year-old man was also wounded in the same shooting, and both victims have been taken to a hospital.

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum’s Philip Bam said: “The Grassy Park CPF is very concerned about these ongoing, daily shootings.

"On Thursday, a 12-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were shot. These incidents tend to happen near schools, businesses or densely populated areas.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)