Zondo asks legal team to look into concerns over Vytjie Mentor’s safety

JOHANNESBURG – Chairperson of the state capture inquiry, deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, has asked the legal team to look into concerns about Vytjie Mentor's safety.

The former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament broke down on Tuesday while speaking about a faulty door at a hotel where the commission has booked her stay.

Mentor said she didn’t want to be alarmist but was concerned about her safety.

She’s spent three days giving testimony about how the Guptas allegedly offered her a Cabinet position while former President Jacob Zuma was in another room at their Saxonworld property.

The commission's head of legal team Paul Pretorius says they are looking into the matter.

“Yes chair, I’ll consult with Ms Mentor, her legal representative, her secretariat. We’ll make appropriate arrangements to secure accommodation and, to the extent necessary, some form of protection.”

