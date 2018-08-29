WCED receives another report of alleged learner abduction

Officials say the Grade 9 pupil was reportedly abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted while making her way to school on 23 August.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed it’s received yet another report of an abduction involving a learner in the southern suburbs.

Officials say the Grade 9 pupil was reportedly abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted while making her way to school last Thursday morning.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the matter has been reported to Steenberg police.

“This raises concerns for our learners who travel alone to and from schools, especially our young girls. The learner reported that a man in a white BMW with tinted windows stopped next to her and pulled her into the car before driving around with her for hours.”

Earlier in August, the department received two kidnapping related complaints, one in the Zonnebloem area and another attempted abduction in Rylands.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)