[WATCH] Theresa May’s got moves: Reactions to Africa visit

LONDON - British media has poked fun at United Kingdom leader Theresa May as she attempted to join in dancing with South African schoolchildren in Cape Town.

However, despite describing her moves as robotic, most are reporting positively on her announcement to increase support to African economies and boost trade with the continent.

May used the start of a three-day visit to the continent by insisting trade deals with countries like South Africa will be a prize for "global Britain" after it leaves the European Union.

She stressed again that her Brexit stance will enable Britain to maximise trading opportunities around the world.

She announced R70bn of extra British support for African economies to kick-start the process. May is also visiting Nigeria and Kenya but will return home to face questions over her leadership and vision of Brexit from outside and within her own party.

In a speech in Cape Town, May said she wanted Britain to become the biggest investor in Africa out of the Group of Seven nations, overtaking the United States, by using the aid budget to help British companies invest on the continent.

The government has held out the prospect of increased trade with non-European Union countries as one of the major selling points of Brexit as it prepares to leave the bloc, currently its biggest trading partner, in March next year.

In April, Britain hosted a meeting of Commonwealth countries, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, seeking to reinvigorate the network of mostly former colonies and drum up new trade amongst its members.

May recommitted to maintaining the overall British aid budget at 0.7% of economic output but said she would use it in a way that helped Britain.

“I am unashamed about the need to ensure that our aid programme works for the UK,” May said.

“Today I am committing that our development spending will not only combat extreme poverty, but at the same time tackle global challenges and support our own national interest.”

Britain’s overseas aid last year was $18 billion. The budget has come under fire from many of May’s own lawmakers, who say it is too high and should be spent elsewhere or in Britain itself.

May, who was accompanied by a delegation of British business executives, also said Britain would work with African states to tackle insecurity and migration by creating jobs.

