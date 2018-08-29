[WATCH LIVE] State capture: Vytjie Mentor gives testimony for third day

Vytjie Mentor is testifying for a third day at the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Vytjie Mentor is testifying for a third day at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The commission is expected to hear from its fourth witness, Former head of Government Communication and Information Systems Themba Maseko, on Wednesday, who is likely to detail how former President Jacob Zuma intervened to ensure his friends the Gupta family got business from government.

WATCH: State capture: Vytjie Mentor gives testimony for third day