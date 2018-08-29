[UPDATE] Cops use stun grenades to disperse protesting Bonteheuwel residents

Protesters didn’t retaliate after stun grenades were lobbed in their direction.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions are running high in Bonteheuwel as demonstrators have been forced from a main road in the area which they’d been blocking.

#BonteheuwelProtest Tensions are high as Saps have forces the protestors out of Jakes Gerwel Dr and back into Bonteheuwel.Calls being made for residents to not retaliate and to remain peaceful. SF pic.twitter.com/wAYRgen6Qs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

Police discharged stun grenades after warning the group to move. Residents are protesting against gangsterism.

Protesters didn’t retaliate after stun grenades were lobbed in their direction.

#BonteheuwelProtest Peaceful no more. Stun grenades fired by saps as the group refuses to disperse.SF pic.twitter.com/hlOO9Me0ys — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

They have been forced out of Jakes Gerwel Drive by officers and are now standing at the entrance of Jakkalsvlei Avenue.

Residents can be heard appealing to their fellow demonstrators to remain peaceful.

They say they’ve had enough of gang violence and claim shootings occur almost daily. This protest comes off the back of a demonstration in Kensington and Factreton last week.

#BonteheuwelProtest It is chaos along Jakes Gerwel Dr this am as scores of Bonteheuwel residents are blocking the road, as well as several other roads leading into the suburb. The demonstration comes as residents say they’ve had enough of gangsterism that’s plaguing the area. SF pic.twitter.com/pq7cG1NAMs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

Bonteheuwel resident Nadia Mayman explains: “We’ve had many protests in Bonteheuwel where we hand over memorandums to SAPS but we feel it’s not enough. Government is not sitting up and listening to us.”

The area has seen numerous fatal shootings in recent weeks and residents say they're living in fear.

Mayman adds they've had enough. “The community is adamant. We’re not prepared to stand on the sidewalks. We didn’t come out today to picket. We came to protest, however, we’re coming out peacefully.”

This Bontehewuel community member says they've had no choice but to take to the streets, as gang violence continues to spiral out of control in their community.

"What has the police done for our people? I'm trading and I see how these killings happen every day. Our children don't want to go to school because of the killings. How can my grandson grow up in such a place?"

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)