[UPDATE] 2 dead in White City as residents clash with foreign shop owners
Several foreign-owned shops have been looted, and many of the owners are now packing up and trying to safeguard the remaining stock.
JOHANNESBURG - Foreign shop owners in White City are packing up what’s left of their stock after widespread looting and violence in the Soweto community that has left two people dead.
The pair was shot dead on Wednesday when crowds of people moved from one shop to the next, stealing what they could carry. It’s not yet clear who pulled the trigger, but police are on the scene investigating.
Officers are also probing a WhatsApp message that was sent to some residents warning that violence would break out on Wednesday, allegedly over expired food being sold in foreign-owned shops.
At the same time, police are calling for calm in the area after the deadly violence.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “There have been rumours about foreign-owned shops selling expired goods, something that’s been going on in the media. We still don’t know what sparked the violence on Wednesday morning.
"We understand that there are groups going around the area attacking foreign nationals’ shops. Some of the shop owners have sought safety at a police station.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
