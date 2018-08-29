‘Up to 2.5m Zimbabweans face hunger between now and March’
An increasing number of rural households are already reported to have exhausted their food stocks.
HARARE - Aid agencies are warning up to 2.5 million Zimbabweans face hunger between now and March.
The UN’s World Food Programme predicts more than a million Zimbabweans in rural areas will face food insecurity in 2018.
It says that number could rise to 2.5 million.
Poor rains in January and an outbreak of armyworm are reported to have affected this year’s maize harvest.
The US-funded Famine Early Warning Systems Network says the food crisis is expected to last through March.
Zimbabwe’s next maize harvest is only due in April but already climate experts are predicting poor rains this season, on the back of a possible El Nino weather phase, which could have an adverse effect on crops.
