University of Limpopo probes students walkout during test

In a video on social media, some of the students can be heard complaining that their exam was too difficult while others are seen throwing their test papers in the air.

A video screengrab of the University of Limpopo students walking out during an educational philosophy test.
A video screengrab of the University of Limpopo students walking out during an educational philosophy test.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo is investigating a student walkout during an educational philosophy test on Tuesday night.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, some of the students can be heard complaining that their exam was too difficult while others are seen throwing their test papers in the air.

The university's spokesperson Johannes Selepe says the third-year students are studying towards an education degree.

“I can confirm that the video is authentic and it happened yesterday as the student were busy writing a test. Our university is currently busy with investigations. And as soon as we’re done, we’ll be able to tell exactly what transpired and the way forward.”

