University of Limpopo probes students walkout during test

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo is investigating a student walkout during an educational philosophy test on Tuesday night.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, some of the students can be heard complaining that their exam was too difficult while others are seen throwing their test papers in the air.

The university's spokesperson Johannes Selepe says the third-year students are studying towards an education degree.

“I can confirm that the video is authentic and it happened yesterday as the student were busy writing a test. Our university is currently busy with investigations. And as soon as we’re done, we’ll be able to tell exactly what transpired and the way forward.”

University of Limpopo students refused to write because they were given the wrong module paper,not because the exam was difficult ❗️ pic.twitter.com/9xx4bIaOhw — Shotholo (@ShutlowGriffey) August 29, 2018

Enough about Bonang and phil mphela on Sun city story. University of Limpopo Students left in the exam center saying the exam is too difficult.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xD8yHk2rC2 — Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018