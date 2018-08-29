TUT students to march to Police Minister’s office over student's death

Students from various organisations and political affiliations are expected to join the march from Church Square demanding answers on what led to the death of the final year law student.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students will be marching to the office of the Police Minister in Pretoria on Wednesday following the death of a student, allegedly at the hands of cops.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating allegations that officers shot dead Katlego Monareng during a protest over the SRC election at the Soshanguve campus last week.

March organiser Sthembiso Mncube says: “Four months back the students were called for the issue of safety. We’re saying you came and made promises that were never delivered.

“We still find ourselves in the same place when people who are supposed to keep us safe are the ones brutalising the students.”

Meanwhile, the university will on Thursday hold a memorial service for Monareng.

The institution is closed this week to mark his passing.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ryeter says that the academic calendar will be adjusted.

“Exams will now take place from 12 to 30 November and re-examinations will start on 3 December 2018.”

Monareng will be laid to rest in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

