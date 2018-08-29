Popular Topics
TUT appoints firm to probe vote rigging claims in SRC elections

Violence broke out at the Soshanguve Campus after allegations that the SRC voting process was rigged.

FILE: Firefighters attend to a fire at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus on 24 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
FILE: Firefighters attend to a fire at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus on 24 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has appointed audit firm SNG Grant Thornton to investigate an allegation of vote rigging during the violent students’ representative council (SRC) election.

Violence broke out at the Soshanguve Campus on Thursday after allegations that the SRC voting process was rigged.

Katlego Monareng was shot dead, allegedly by police, during the demonstration at the Soshanguve Campus last week.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances which lead to the 23-year-old student sustaining a bullet to the head.

Management claims the shortage of ballot papers sparked to the violence, which led to students holding a presiding officer hostage.

Students claim he was found with a box of used ballot papers.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

