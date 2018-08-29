TUT appoints firm to probe vote rigging claims in SRC elections
Violence broke out at the Soshanguve Campus after allegations that the SRC voting process was rigged.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has appointed audit firm SNG Grant Thornton to investigate an allegation of vote rigging during the violent students’ representative council (SRC) election.
Violence broke out at the Soshanguve Campus on Thursday after allegations that the SRC voting process was rigged.
Katlego Monareng was shot dead, allegedly by police, during the demonstration at the Soshanguve Campus last week.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances which lead to the 23-year-old student sustaining a bullet to the head.
Management claims the shortage of ballot papers sparked to the violence, which led to students holding a presiding officer hostage.
Students claim he was found with a box of used ballot papers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
Bomb threat reported at Mall of Africa
-
1 shot dead in Soweto
-
DA: We won’t field another candidate to replace Msimanga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.