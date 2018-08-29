Tshwane Metro Police says TUT students' march illegal
Students are preparing to march to the office of the police minister in the capital to demand answers about the death of a final year law student.
JOHANNESBURG - A small group of students from the Tshwane University of Technology have started gathering at church square ahead of a march to the office of the Police Minister.
#TUT A small group of students have started gathering at Church square, they’re still waiting for their peers to arrive from Soshanguve. We’re told busses have been delayed. TK pic.twitter.com/FNlwQynEGF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
[VIDEO] #TUT students just arrived at Church Square ahead of the march to Telkom Towers in Pretoria. SZU pic.twitter.com/FJrIcyVxfA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says that Wednesday's planned march is illegal.
Katlego Monareng was shot dead, allegedly by police, during a protest over SRC elections at the Soshanguve campus last week.
The TMPD says the student’s application for approval to march was received too late on Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says no arrests have yet been made.
“We’re going to police the march. Any decision might be taken, when the need arises, and police might take operational decisions at any moment.”
