Tshwane Metro Police says TUT students' march illegal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Tshwane Metro Police says TUT students' march illegal

Students are preparing to march to the office of the police minister in the capital to demand answers about the death of a final year law student.

A small group of students have gather at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of a march to the Police Minister's office on 29 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
A small group of students have gather at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of a march to the Police Minister's office on 29 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A small group of students from the Tshwane University of Technology have started gathering at church square ahead of a march to the office of the Police Minister.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says that Wednesday's planned march is illegal.

Katlego Monareng was shot dead, allegedly by police, during a protest over SRC elections at the Soshanguve campus last week.

The TMPD says the student’s application for approval to march was received too late on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says no arrests have yet been made.

“We’re going to police the march. Any decision might be taken, when the need arises, and police might take operational decisions at any moment.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA