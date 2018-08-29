Treasury's Momoniat set to testify on Sars restructuring
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance over a four-year period, starting in 2014.
PRETORIA – The Nugent Commission of Inquiry will on Wednesday gain insight into how suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s radical restructuring affected Treasury’s ability to formulate budgets and how the relationship with the organisation soured.
The commission resumes its public hearings in Pretoria on Wednesday and will sit until Friday.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance over a four-year period, starting in 2014.
The last three days of this second session of public hearings will see Treasury officials, at least two ministers and the architects of Moyane radical restructuring testify.
Today, Treasury deputy Director-General Ismael Momoniat is expected to reveal the impact that the plan had on the department’s ability to function.
On Thursday, Bain and Company, the consultancy which was hired to develop the plan, will have answers to numerous allegations made against it primarily that it failed to consult employees and dismantled key revenue collection units.
Then on Friday, former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and current minister Nhanhla Nene will tell their stories about dealing with Moyane and his restructured revenue service.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018
-
Former Eskom execs still trying to call shots, says Gordhan
-
Theresa May: Legal land reform could unlock investment in SA
-
EFF's Malema open to persuasion on candidate to replace Msimanga
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
EFF says may approach Parly over Newzroom deal with MultiChoice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.