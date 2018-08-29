Treasury's Momoniat set to testify on Sars restructuring

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance over a four-year period, starting in 2014.

PRETORIA – The Nugent Commission of Inquiry will on Wednesday gain insight into how suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s radical restructuring affected Treasury’s ability to formulate budgets and how the relationship with the organisation soured.

The commission resumes its public hearings in Pretoria on Wednesday and will sit until Friday.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance over a four-year period, starting in 2014.

The last three days of this second session of public hearings will see Treasury officials, at least two ministers and the architects of Moyane radical restructuring testify.

Today, Treasury deputy Director-General Ismael Momoniat is expected to reveal the impact that the plan had on the department’s ability to function.

On Thursday, Bain and Company, the consultancy which was hired to develop the plan, will have answers to numerous allegations made against it primarily that it failed to consult employees and dismantled key revenue collection units.

Then on Friday, former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and current minister Nhanhla Nene will tell their stories about dealing with Moyane and his restructured revenue service.

