Treasury reveals extent of collapse in relationship with Sars
Director General Dondo Mogajane and his deputy Ismail Momoniat testified today at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
PRETORIA – Treasury has revealed the extent of the collapse in the relationship with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under the leadership of Commissioner Tom Moyane and the effect this had on drafting the budget.
Director-General Dondo Mogajane and his deputy Ismail Momoniat testified on Wednesday at the Nugent commission of inquiry in Pretoria.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at sars since 2014.
Momoniat says that the first signs of trouble at Sars was the high turnover of senior managers.
"You could see that people were leaving or mysteriously it just got dismantled. There was no discussion between Treasury and Sars about what's happening there. You got a sense that the leadership at Sars, and I mean the commissioner, were really unaware of the extent to which these changes what it meant on the ground."
Mogajane says the relationship with Sars management deteriorated.
"In recent years, preparations for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 budgets involved less or no participation from the commissioner in the way that we are accustomed to. It is in these years, that clearly we began to see challenges in the way we engaged, as the Treasury, in so far as our relationship was and works."
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Click store
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
Trollip suggests NMB municipal manager was sidelined in no-confidence motion
-
Former Eskom execs still trying to call shots, says Gordhan
-
EFF's Malema open to persuasion on candidate to replace Msimanga
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.