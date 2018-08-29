Treasury reveals extent of collapse in relationship with Sars

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Treasury reveals extent of collapse in relationship with Sars

Director General Dondo Mogajane and his deputy Ismail Momoniat testified today at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

FILE: National Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane. Picture: YouTube screengrab
FILE: National Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane. Picture: YouTube screengrab
34 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Treasury has revealed the extent of the collapse in the relationship with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under the leadership of Commissioner Tom Moyane and the effect this had on drafting the budget.

Director-General Dondo Mogajane and his deputy Ismail Momoniat testified on Wednesday at the Nugent commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at sars since 2014.

Momoniat says that the first signs of trouble at Sars was the high turnover of senior managers.

"You could see that people were leaving or mysteriously it just got dismantled. There was no discussion between Treasury and Sars about what's happening there. You got a sense that the leadership at Sars, and I mean the commissioner, were really unaware of the extent to which these changes what it meant on the ground."

Mogajane says the relationship with Sars management deteriorated.

"In recent years, preparations for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 budgets involved less or no participation from the commissioner in the way that we are accustomed to. It is in these years, that clearly we began to see challenges in the way we engaged, as the Treasury, in so far as our relationship was and works."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA